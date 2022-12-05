Amber Heard Seeking New Defamation Trial Against Ex-Husband Johnny Depp, Claims Case Was Stacked Against Her

The Aquaman star previously filed her appeal, arguing that the therapy notes in which she claimed she was abused was one of the reasons she did not come out on top. (Virginia Judge Penney Azacarate ruled out the papers as hearsay.)

In the paperwork, Heard's lawyers argued the trial should have taken place in California, where they once lived together.

The southern state was an “entirely inconvenient forum with no connection to Depp or any meaningful connection to his claims,” the filing states. “That holding, if allowed to stand, undoubtedly will have a chilling effect on other women who wish to speak about abuse involving powerful men.”