Johnny Depp Kicks Off Electric U.S. Tour With Guitarist Jeff Beck As Lawyer Camille Vasquez Attends & Shows Her Support
Johnny Depp can do it all! The award-winning actor kicked off his music tour with Jeff Beck in Washington D.C., and his lawyers proudly sat in the audience showing their support.
Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew — who represented the 59-year-old in his defamation trial against Amber Heard — were among members in attendance at Depp's performance.
Depp seemingly enjoyed himself on stage as he sported matching gray waistcoats with Beck. The Pirates of the Caribbean star added his own touch of style to his concert couture with a charcoal colored beret and loosely tied scarf.
Vasquez's support for her client comes after Heard hired new lawyers in an attempt to appeal the closed defamation case.
"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment," the newly filed documents read. "We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice."
“Ms. Heard had a right to rely on the basic protection, as prescribed by the Virginia Code, that the jurors in this trial would be individuals who were actually summoned for jury duty,” the statement said, as one of the Aquaman actresses' former lawyers — who she fired — announced the need for a new court hearing.
“In this case, it appears that Juror No. 15 was not, in fact, the same individual as listed on the jury panel,” attorney Elaine Bredehoft stated. “Ms. Heard’s due process was therefore compromised. Under these circumstances, a mistrial should be declared, and a new trial ordered.”
Both Heard's plea for a new trial and Depp's tour around the country come after OK! reported news of a brewing romance between the Fantastic Beasts actor and one of his lawyers, Joelle Rich, who represented Depp in a previous case against The Sun.
Although insiders claim the two are not exclusive after Rich wanted to establish something serious, the two were reportedly together throughout the two-month defamation trial against Heard.
Rich was not seen in attendance at Depp's recent performance, which added onto hopeful wishes from fans of a potential opportunity for Vasquez to be the one to take the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory actor's heart.
However, OK! previously reported Vasquez shut down any possibility of a relationship with her client, as she deemed it inappropriate and unprofessional.
"It’s disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny — who is a friend and I’ve known and represented for four-and-a-half years now — that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional," stated the lawyer back in July. "That’s disappointing to hear."