Johnny Depp's Ex Kate Moss Set To Testify In Amber Heard Trial, Model To Address Staircase Rumor

The British beauty has also never said a bad word about the movie star, whom she dated from 1994 to 1997. They briefly reconciled in 1998 but split once more.

"There's nobody that's ever really been able to take care of me. Johnny did for a bit," she recalled in an interview from 2012. "I believed what he said. Like if I said, 'What do I do?,' he'd tell me. I really lost that gauge of somebody I could trust."

Depp is suing Heard for defamation after claiming she was physically abused by the father-of-two, which prompted her to countersue. The case kicked off on April 11.