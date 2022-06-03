Why Did Amber Heard Lose Her Trial Against Johnny Depp? There's Several Reasons, Lawyers Reveal

Speaking to NBC News, MSNBC legal analyst Danny Cevallos stated, "The jury should have instead held neither side liable ... In other words, no one should have won; everyone should have lost."

Los Angeles-based litigator Limor Mojdehiazad said the jury likely just didn't believe what Heard, 36, had to say. "For a jury to ever find actual malice and defamation in a case like this, it really has to be they didn’t find Amber Heard credible," she noted. "And they stopped listening to her case."