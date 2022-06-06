Was Johnny Depp Really Partying Hours Before Amber Heard Trial Verdict?
Contrary to rumors, Johnny Depp was not partying hours before the Virginia jury in his defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard ruled in his favor.
An insider slammed a report claiming the Pirates of the Caribbean actor threw a lavish London bash prior to the Wednesday, June 1, verdict being read, in which Depp was awarded $10.35 million in damages.
"The venue was booked in case anyone wanted to do something but was canceled," an insider told The Post, per Page Six, after it was rumored that Depp dropped hundreds of thousands of dollars at Notting Hill hotspot Laylow.
Emails were shown to the outlet proving the event in question was cancelled before it ever took place. “We have emails to prove that the venue was canceled,” another source said. “He went straight from concert to Gateshead on a six-hour drive.”
Depp has been in the U.K. performing alongside Jeff Beck ever since Memorial Day weekend where he joined the musician on stage — with two of the concerts taking place in Sheffield and one in London.
The A-lister was playing in Gateshead, in Northern England, the day the jury handed him a victory after he filed his $50 million lawsuit against Heard in 2019, one year after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of abuse.
Apart from taking a victory tour in England, OK! learned Depp is taking time after his defamation win to focus on himself, as he is "figuring out what he does next."
"He feels like he's been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women," a source said of the unprecedented support Depp has seen throughout the headline-making six-week trial. "He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity."
After the seven-person jury read the verdict, Depp gushed that he felt he had finally been given his "life back."