Was Johnny Depp Really Partying Hours Before Amber Heard Trial Verdict?

Apart from taking a victory tour in England, OK! learned Depp is taking time after his defamation win to focus on himself, as he is "figuring out what he does next."

"He feels like he's been vindicated. He feels a significant weight off his shoulders. It's been six years of this. It's been so gratifying to hear from men and women — he's heard a lot of positive support from both men and women," a source said of the unprecedented support Depp has seen throughout the headline-making six-week trial. "He's looking for positivity and to move away from negativity."

After the seven-person jury read the verdict, Depp gushed that he felt he had finally been given his "life back."