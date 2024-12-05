'Delighted' Amber Heard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 Following Dramatic Johnny Depp Legal Battle
Amber Heard is about to be a mother-of-two!
On Thursday, December 5, the actress' spokesperson revealed she is expecting her second child two years after her messy legal battle with ex Johnny Depp.
"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” the rep shared of Heard, 38 — who welcomed her daughter Oonagh, 3, in 2021.
After Oonagh's birth, Heard shared a message with her social media followers regarding her choice to have a kid as a single mom.
At the time, the Aquaman 2 star penned how she "decided I wanted to have a child" four years ago — but "wanted to do it on my own terms."
"I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way," she added. "I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib."
As OK! previously reported, Heard was married to Depp for 15 months until May 2016. In the summer of 2022, the former lovers engaged in a highly publicized, contentious defamation trial in Virginia after Heard accused him of domestic abuse.
After the two settled the case in December 2022, Heard shared a message on social media regarding the lengthy legal battle.
“It’s important for me to say that I never chose this," she penned. "I defended my truth and in doing so my life as a I knew it was destroyed. The vilification I have faced on social media is an amplified version of the ways in which women are re-victimized when they come forward."
The celeb then thanked those who supported her and noted she “will not be threatened, disheartened, or dissuaded by what happened from speaking the truth.”
After the trial ended, Heard and her daughter moved to Madrid, Spain, where they live away from the spotlight.
In an interview on NBC News following her legal woes, she explained what she is most excited about now that the drama is behind her.
"I get to be a mom, like, full-time, you know? Where I'm not having to juggle calls with lawyers," Heard said.
Sources also revealed the craziness of the case led to Heard's decision to pack up and live abroad.
"The trial was beyond stressful, and she wanted to start fresh,” one insider told People, noting Heard “has new energy and is focused on things that she loves.”
