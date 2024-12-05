'Delighted' Amber Heard Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 2 Following Dramatic Johnny Depp Legal Battle

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” the rep shared of Heard, 38 — who welcomed her daughter Oonagh, 3, in 2021.

After Oonagh's birth, Heard shared a message with her social media followers regarding her choice to have a kid as a single mom.