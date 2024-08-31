Johnny Depp Seen Hanging With Witness From Amber Heard Trial Who Infamously Embarrassed Actress' Lawyer: Photo
Johnny Depp was seen hanging with one of the people who testified in the tumultuous trial between him and his former wife Amber Heard.
Morgan Tremaine, a former TMZ reporter who spoke on behalf of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor during his dramatic 2022 defamation lawsuit against his ex-spouse, took to Instagram on Friday, August 30, to share a photo of himself and Depp spending time together.
"Good to hang with JD tonight," the journalist wrote below the snap of the pair years after the headline-making legal battle.
As OK! previously reported, Tremaine infamously took the stand while being questioned by Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft as the two sparred over his motivation for supporting the Edward Scissorhands actor. In a tension-filled moment, the attorney accused him of looking for his "15 minutes of fame" with the court appearance.
"I could say the same thing about taking Amber Heard as a client, for you," Tremaine fired back at Bredehoft. "I stand to gain nothing from this. I’m actually putting myself kind of in the target of TMZ, a very litigious organization, and I’m not seeking any 15 minutes here."
The media outlet tried to stop their former employee from testifying by filing an emergency motion asking the judge to block the appearance citing, "journalist’s privilege" and "disclosing TMZ’s privileged information." Judge Penney Azcarate shut down the request as the publication was not a named party in the lawsuit.
When the London Fields actress, who ultimately lost the case to Depp, eventually parted ways with Bredehoft, Tremaine shaded the legal expert on TikTok. In the video, the reporter shared a headline on the screen behind him which read, "Amber Heard Fires Lead Attorney Elaine Bredehoft Before Johnny Depp Appeal."
"That's a shame. She was really nice," he captioned the update. "[Peace] bestie."
Tremain later took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to write, "So bestie got fired and replaced with lawyers from the same firm that failed to stop me from testifying. Do I have that right?"
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
After securing a victory in the drawn-out legal fight, the A-list actor has been focused on not repeating the past after the trauma of going through a split in the public eye. "He’s not going to dive into anything headfirst like he did with Amber," an insider said of Depp years after his battle against Heard, whom he was married to from 2015 until 2016. "The lessons have been learned."