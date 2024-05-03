Johnny Depp Is 'Prioritizing His Health' and in 'Really Good Spirits' and as He Starts 'New Chapter' After Amber Heard Trial: Insider
Johnny Depp is excited for a fresh start.
After being vindicated in his explosive trial against ex-wife Amber Heard, an insider revealed the actor is now "in really good spirits" while living in London.
"He is prioritizing his health and well-being much more these days," a source spilled to a news outlet, noting he looks more "polished and "clean-cut" than he has in the past. "He’s lost weight. He’s feeling and looking healthier."
In this new chapter, Depp, 60, is eager to pursue hobbies like painting, music and getting back to the movie scene.
"He’s taking advantage of being in this better headspace. There’s a lot of good energy, and he surrounds himself with a good group of people," the source explained.
"He’s focused on moving forward," the insider continued. "He’s keeping busy. There’s a lot of good distractions, so there’s not that much time to be reminiscing on that darker period."
For the movie star, "there’s been a release of the old and embarking on this new chapter. He’s feeling better about where he is in life."
As far as reviving his career goes, the source claimed "he’s really open to anything. It’s kind of like a ‘never say never.’ There are no closed doors.
Added the source, "If there’s a role that comes along that he’s incredibly passionate about, of course he’s going to look into it."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The dad-of-two is currently single — and he'll likely stay that way for the time being, as the confidante said Depp is "really too busy" to date.
The Pirates of the Caribbean lead was last linked to Joelle Rich, a U.K. attorney who was involved in his defamation trial. Things were always "casual," an insider claimed of their relationship, which fizzled out in late 2022.
As OK! reported, Depp's life was under scrutiny after Heard accused him of physical and verbal abuse during their marriage, which he denied. In the summer of 2022, they went head-to-head in the defamation case — in which they both sued — and in the end, the Aquaman star, 38, was ordered to pay $10.35 million in damages to her ex-husband.
Depp was ordered to pay her $2 million. After appeals, they settled and agreed for the mom-of-one to pay Depp $1 million, which he would donate to charity.
After the drama, the actress and her daughter moved to Spain. Last year, she told a reporter she "loved" living in Madrid and hopes to stay there.
People spilled on Depp's new chapter.