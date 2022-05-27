Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'

"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin, Mary-Kate. "Ashley's been nervous about the possibility of being called to the stand during Johnny's trial. The idea of being dragged into this mess is a total nightmare."

"They had major chemistry," the source continued, adding that the dad-of-two often attended Ashley's legendary parties at her downtown New York City loft. "Johnny was the ultimate party guy during that time period," the source explained.

"Ashley liked that Johnny was this older bad-boy, movie star and musician," added the source. "They were good together. When he could, Jonny would sneak over to Ashley's."

However, their romance eventually crumbled. "No one was being exclusive or loyal. Ashley didn't care," the source insisted. "She may have even met Amber, but there wasn't any drama."