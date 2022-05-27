Ashley Olsen Was 'Nervous' About Potentially Being Called To The Stand Amid Johnny Depp Trial, Source Claims: 'Total Nightmare'
The Johnny Depp trial is finally winding down, but Ashley Olsen, who apparently used to see the actor in the past, was potentially going to be involved, a source claimed.
During Amber Heard's testimony, she claimed that Depp cheated on her shortly after their 2015 wedding with a woman he had an "on-off" relationship with, and it looks like she was talking about the childhood star.
"They take their privacy very seriously," an insider told Star magazine of Ashley and her twin, Mary-Kate. "Ashley's been nervous about the possibility of being called to the stand during Johnny's trial. The idea of being dragged into this mess is a total nightmare."
"They had major chemistry," the source continued, adding that the dad-of-two often attended Ashley's legendary parties at her downtown New York City loft. "Johnny was the ultimate party guy during that time period," the source explained.
"Ashley liked that Johnny was this older bad-boy, movie star and musician," added the source. "They were good together. When he could, Jonny would sneak over to Ashley's."
However, their romance eventually crumbled. "No one was being exclusive or loyal. Ashley didn't care," the source insisted. "She may have even met Amber, but there wasn't any drama."
Meanwhile, Depp's other ex Kate Moss was called to the stand earlier this week to clear up a rumor that he had pushed her down a staircase.
"We were leaving the room and Johnny left the room before I did. There had been a rainstorm. As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back," she said. "I screamed because I didn't know what happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me to my room and got me medical attention."
"He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down any stairs," added Moss.
The trial is expected to wrap on Friday, May 27.