Johnny Depp Rakes In Over $3.6 Million In Sales Following Art Gallery Debut

AMBER HEARD'S PAL CALLS OUT PHOTO THAT SHOWS JOHNNY DEPP'S LAWYER CAMILLE VASQUEZ GETTING CHUMMY WITH TRIAL'S EXPERT WITNESS

Among the prints available were his "Friends & Heroes" collection, which focused on "people he has known well, and who have inspired him as a person." It featured portraits of Bob Dylan, Al Pacino, Elizabeth Taylor and Keith Richards that could be purchased separately or as a set. They reportedly sold out "almost immediately" after being listed.

"Each image is an intimate reflection of their character in Johnny's eyes; a portrayal of how they have revealed themselves to him," Castle Fine Art wrote of the four-piece collection. "From his dear friend Keith Richards, who inspired the mannerisms of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow, to Bob Dylan, whose creative influence on the artist is seen in his vivid and immortal portrayal by Johnny."