Rihanna Faces Backlash For Putting Johnny Depp In Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show
Johnny Depp is entering the world of fashion. According to sources, the actor was invited by Rihanna to appear in her Savage X Fenty Volume 4 fashion show — though the dad-of-two won't be strutting his stuff on the runway like a model.
Instead, the Pirates of the Caribbean scene-stealer will be involved in one of the show's "star" segments, which has previously included big industry names like Cindy Crawford.
The 59-year-old will reportedly wear threads from the line's men's collection, and he's the first male to land the coveted gig for the lingerie and loungewear brand. One insider claimed the actor has already filmed his part, and fans can see it for themselves when the program debuts on Amazon Prime on Wednesday, November 9.
The job is one of the first he's taken on since he came out victorious in his defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard, but some people still find it in poor taste to hire him given the actress' accusations.
"The way that johnny depp would've never got these opportunities if he hadn't abused his wife. crazy," one Twitter user wrote in reaction to the RiRi collab, while another tweeted, "what the f**k does johnny depp add to a savage x fenty show. that is so disappointing if true."
Others thought the partnership was an odd choice since the "Umbrella" crooner, 34, suffered domestic violence at the hands of ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.
"You'd think of all people, rihanna, would know better than to invite johnny depp to anything," one fan said, while another noted, "She’s been cool with some problematic people before. But touching Johnny depp seems wild to me. Especially with what she went through."
This isn't the first time there's been uproar over Depp's participation in pop culture gigs, as social media was left divided when he made a virtual appearance at this year's MTV VMAs.
Heard's sister, Whitney Henriquez, called the network "disgusting" and "desperate" for the bold move.
TMZ reported on Depp's latest gig.