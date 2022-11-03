Rihanna Faces Backlash For Putting Johnny Depp In Her Savage X Fenty Fashion Show

Johnny Depp is entering the world of fashion. According to sources, the actor was invited by Rihanna to appear in her Savage X Fenty Volume 4 fashion show — though the dad-of-two won't be strutting his stuff on the runway like a model.

Instead, the Pirates of the Caribbean scene-stealer will be involved in one of the show's "star" segments, which has previously included big industry names like Cindy Crawford.