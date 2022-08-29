Johnny Depp's Quirky Virtual Appearance At VMAs Leaves Social Media Divided

One of Johnny Depp's first post-trial appearances was out of this world. The actor, 59, made a virtual appearance at this year's MTV VMAs, as his head was imposed on that of an astronaut, or "moon man," that was dangling from the ceiling of Newark, NJ's Prudential Center.

"I needed the work," he quipped of the quick cameo. "I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvah's, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."