Johnny Depp's Quirky Virtual Appearance At VMAs Leaves Social Media Divided
One of Johnny Depp's first post-trial appearances was out of this world. The actor, 59, made a virtual appearance at this year's MTV VMAs, as his head was imposed on that of an astronaut, or "moon man," that was dangling from the ceiling of Newark, NJ's Prudential Center.
"I needed the work," he quipped of the quick cameo. "I just want you guys to know I'm available for birthdays, bar mitzvah's, bat mitzvahs, weddings, wakes, any old thing you need."
An insider shared that the Pirates of the Caribbean lead was "really excited" for the gig as he's "ready for his comeback."
Social media was left divided by his appearance, with some rooting on the star. "I think Johnny Depp proved he can rise above the bulls**t!" on Twitter user wrote, while another tweeted, "Johnny Depp was hilarious."
Others thought the cameo was in poor taste, with one declaring, "The VMAs has pretty much always had some edgy attention grabbing stunt to keep their feigning relevancy but this Johnny Depp thing is truly disgusting!" Echoed another, "He doesn’t deserve a free pass just because he’s Johnny Depp."
As OK! previously spilled, he's already begun his Hollywood comeback, as he's set to direct a film about Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
"The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen," said the dad-of-two, who will co-produce alongside Al Pacino and Barry Navidi. "It was a life of great hardship but eventual triumph — a universally human story all viewers can identify with."
Production is expected to begin in Europe next spring.
Now that he won his defamation trial against Amber Heard, Fantastic Beats star Mads Mikkelson believes Depp could make a return to the franchise after he was given the boot due to his ex-wife's allegations. Mikkelson portrayed Depp's character Grindewald in the latest installment.
"Now the course has changed. He won the suit — the court [case] — so let’s see if he comes back. He might," he admitted earlier this month. "I'm a big fan of Johnny. I think he’s an amazing actor, I think he did a fantastic job."