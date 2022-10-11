Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans

Depp is currently on his sold-out American tour following his headline making defamation trial — which he won — against ex-wife Amber Heard. The Hollywood hunk was awarded a total of $10.35 million in damages after claiming that the actress defamed him in her The Washington Post op-ed by labeling herself a victim of domestic violence. She did not directly name her former partner in the story.

Aside from the bombshell allegations lodged at both the plaintiff and defendant shocking the public, rumors swirled that the Dark Shadows star was romancing his all star attorney Camille Vasquez, however, it was his other lawyer that he reportedly had his sight set on.