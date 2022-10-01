Amber Heard Emerges In Spain With Daughter After Actress Hires New Lawyers To Appeal Johnny Depp Verdict

After laying low following her trial against Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has emerged in Spain with her daughter, Oonagh Paige.

According to new photos, the actress, 36, was spotted in Palma de Mallorca on Friday, September 30, with her tot and girlfriend, Bianca Butti. The Hollywood star, who wore a black tank top and black pants, was all smiles as she was pushing her little one on the swing.

Heard also was seen with a group of friends touring the city.