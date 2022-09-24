Not There Yet! Johnny Depp Isn't Exclusive With Lawyer Girlfriend Joelle Rich

The two were reportedly together through Depp's two-month trial earlier this year where they were photographed several times arriving at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia.

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT! JOHNNY DEPP & LAWYER JOELLE RICH PUBLICLY REVEALED THEIR RELATIONSHIP LONG BEFORE PEOPLE REALIZED

This comes a few years after the 37-year-old lawyer represented her the Fantastic Beasts actor in the 2020 libel against The Sun. Their romance picked up the pace and she reportedly left her estranged husband and children to support the Golden Globe winner during his publicly-televised trial with Heard.

Sources noted that she had no role in the Transcendence actor's legal difference and was present in the court as moral support.