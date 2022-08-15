Amber Heard Fires Main Attorney Elaine Bredehoft After Major Loss In Johnny Depp Trial: Report

Depp's former partner cut ties with lawyer Elaine Bredehoft weeks after a seven-person Virginia jury found that Heard defamed the Pirates of the Caribbean actor in the 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of abuse. She did not directly name Depp in the piece.

Heard has since enlisted the help of attorneys David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown in her attempt to rescind the judgment.