Comeback! Johnny Depp To Direct First Movie After Winning Grueling Defamation Trial Against Amber Heard

In June, the Pirates of the Caribbean alum came out on top when he won over the jury in his defamation trial.

As OK! previously reported, Heard, 36, is now appealing the verdict, saying that the wrong juror sat in for the trial.

"We believe the court made errors that prevented a just and fair verdict consistent with the First Amendment. We are therefore appealing the verdict. While we realize today's filing will ignite the Twitter bonfires, there are steps we need to take to ensure both fairness and justice," the actress' spokesperson said in a statement.