JoJo Siwa is trying to get herself out from under the fire she sparked after admitting she doesn't like the word lesbian as the term to identify her sexuality.

“I never said that lesbian was a dirty word and I never, ever would say that it’s a dirty word because it is not," Siwa, who came out as gay in 2021, clarified in a TikTok posted Friday, July 29, after taking the heat for her remark. “It is not a bad word, it is not a slur, and it is especially not a word that I am ashamed of saying or ashamed of identifying as by any means.”