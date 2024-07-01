'Respectfully, F--- You!': JoJo Siwa Calls Out Hater Who Booed Her at Pride Concert — Watch
JoJo Siwa isn't going to let anyone rain on her parade!
While on stage to perform at Trixie Mattel's Solid Pink Pride Disco Tour in New York City on Saturday, June 29, Siwa called out a hater in the crowd who was booing her.
"Who the living f--- just booed me? Where the f--- did that come from?" the Dance Moms alum, 21, asked. "Which one of you? Which one of you?!"
"Respectfully, f--- you," she quipped after not being able to identify the hater.
One fan tried to cheer Siwa up by giving her a bouquet of roses, which resulted in the crooner plucking one out of the bunch and sticking it in her pants.
"F--- the booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me," she told the crowd.
The former Nickelodeon star has been taking on an edgier persona lately, which hasn't sat well with some — but she insisted she's just embracing her true self as she grows up.
"It's been something that we've tried to figure out the best way to navigate," Siwa explained in an interview of evolving. "I do have such a young fan base, and I do have a lot of kids that look at JoJo Siwa and still follow my music from years ago. However, you know, I'm not the same that I was when I was 14."
"That can live on and people can know that human. But this now is 20-year-old, 21-year-old, here for a good time [JoJo]," the "Kid in a Candy Store" vocalist explained. "Let's be honest, let's be real. Let's make some art."
The bubbly blonde listed stars like Michael Jackson, Prince, Elton John, David Bowie and Lady Gaga as her biggest inspirations.
"Those people, for me, that were just not afraid. Elvis was the first to be not be afraid to be different, to not be afraid to be out there, to not be afraid to take a risk," Siwa continued.
"I mean, the s--- Freddie Mercury used to wear onstage — you would be like, what? I think now, people are afraid to be different and... we're all different. We're all weird," the dancer insisted. "We're all a little f----- up. And I think that's OK to show that."
Siwa came out on social media as pansexual in January 2021.