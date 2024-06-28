'She's Spiraling and Out of Control': JoJo Siwa Divides Fans With New Tattoo as She Embraces Edgier Look
JoJo Siwa is continuing to push the envelope with her bold look.
On Wednesday, June 26, a tattoo shop revealed the pop star swung by to get some new ink on her bicep.
"Our man @konstantin_tattoo tattooed the incredible @itsjojosiwa with this masterpiece! Her new album cover brought to life in ink🧸🖤," the caption read, revealing the winged teddy bear will be on her upcoming disc.
"Thank you JOJO for Coming in to Costello Studio, can't wait to hear your new album!" they added.
The singer, 21, proudly showed off the tattoo — in which the bear was wearing a utility vest and an eye mask — with a smile and took a snap alongside the artist.
While Siwa looked thrilled over the piece, some fans thought it was a bit much.
"She's spiraling and out of control," one person commented on a separate social media post, while a second said, "She tries too hard. Poor thing."
"Trying to be a Miley — not really happening!" a third declared, referencing how Siwa has been trying to embrace an edgier look over the last year.
Others thought the design was "cute."
As OK! reported, the "Karma" crooner shared a few videos of herself chugging liquor on her 21st birthday, and in one of them, she claimed she injured herself from drinking.
"It's my 21st birthday, I'm drunk as f--- right now. I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad, but I'm OK," she told viewers. "This is my liquor spread. Happy 21st birthday to me!"
It's unclear if Siwa was being serious about the injury.
Despite the trolling from social media users, Siwa feels she's just embracing her true self.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It's not easy. It's very tough. I've had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," she explained in an interview.
"Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary," the Dance Moms alum said of changing her public persona. "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, wait, actually what I'm doing is right is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right.' It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"