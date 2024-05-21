JoJo Siwa Trolled After Revealing She Got 'Drunk' and Was 'Punched in the Eye' on Her 21st Birthday: 'Is This Real?'

"Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary," the young entertainer said of getting older in the spotlight. "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, wait, actually what I'm doing is right is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right.' It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"

Although Siwa has distanced herself from her past, she has remained close to former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. "The thing is, I was there to make a TV show. She was there to make a TV show. And that is how dance teachers are," she said of the tough-as-nails coach.