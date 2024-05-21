JoJo Siwa Trolled After Revealing She Got 'Drunk' and Was 'Punched in the Eye' on Her 21st Birthday: 'Is This Real?'
JoJo Siwa's 21st birthday was a wild event.
The Dance Moms alum took to TikTok over the weekend to share how she celebrated the big milestone — however, social media users were highly concerned by Siwa's behavior.
"It's my 21st birthday, I'm drunk as f--- right now," the "Karma" singer said in one of the clips as she jumped around the kitchen filled with boozy bottles.
"I got punched in the eye. It hurts really bad, but I'm OK," she admitted while showing the bruise to the camera. "This is my liquor spread. Happy 21st birthday to me!"
The reveal left the internet completely perplexed, with one user writing in the comments section, "JoJo, I physically cannot do this right now."
"JoJo, it's 8am... I've not had coffee... I need you to settle for a minute," a second person added.
"Is this real?" a third chimed in about the outlandish events.
"JoJo I JUST opened this app baby girl," a fourth lamented.
Despite the backlash, Siwa has attempted to show off an edgier side to herself over the past year.
"I think people forget that my whole life has been criticized and judged and watched. It's not easy. It's very tough. I've had a lot of people say really cruel things to me, but I have a really good bubble of people," she explained in a recent interview.
"Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary," the young entertainer said of getting older in the spotlight. "The way that I'm able to keep going and keep being like, wait, actually what I'm doing is right is because some of the most respected people in the world have come up to me and been like, 'What you're doing right now is so right.' It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now.'"
Although Siwa has distanced herself from her past, she has remained close to former dance instructor Abby Lee Miller. "The thing is, I was there to make a TV show. She was there to make a TV show. And that is how dance teachers are," she said of the tough-as-nails coach.
"But I will say, I have had teachers worse than Abby. Like she's not the worst that I've had. Toughness-wise, mean-wise. And I liked it," Siwa admitted. "Like I wanted to be good, and she was right."