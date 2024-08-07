OK Magazine
JoJo Siwa Reveals She Wouldn't 'Say Hi' to Candace Cameron Bure in Public After Past Feud

jojo siwa wouldnt say hi candace cameron bure
Source: mega

JoJo Siwa said she wouldn't want Candace Cameron Bure on her podcast after their past feud.

By:

Aug. 7 2024, Published 11:05 a.m. ET

JoJo Siwa is reflecting on her past feud with Candace Cameron Bure, who she claimed was the "rudest" celeb she had ever met.

On the Tuesday, August 6, episode of her "JoJo Siwa Now" podcast, she said she regrets using Bure's image in her TikTok video because they had "no real beef" at the time.

jojo siwa wouldnt say hi candace cameron bure
Source: mega

Candace Cameron Bure was called the 'rudest celeb' by JoJo Siwa.

“She just wasn’t nice to me as a kid,” she explained. “It’s literally fine.”

Siwa, 21, said she was trying to "throw shade at a company," that did her "dirty," though she didn't give anymore details about the alleged interaction.

"To me, personally, the rudest celebrity I'd ever met was Candace Cameron. She wasn't nice to me when I met her. That doesn't mean she's an awful rude person," Siwa said. "That just means that she was the rudest that I ever met. Whatever. [I] flashed it quick, thought no one was going to ever see it."

jojo siwa wouldnt say hi candace cameron bure
Source: mega

Candace Cameron Bure spoke to JoJo Siwa after their spat.

The Dance Moms alum did feel bad about the whole ordeal since she and the Full House star, 48, have mutual friends, but once she learned more about the organizations she's worked with and her beliefs, she was turned off.

"It goes back to wanting to stand up for my people but not wanting to create drama that doesn't necessarily need to be there. But anyway, Candace and I talked about it. She was honestly pretty sweet to me about it. We talked publicly about it as well," Siwa, who is gay, recalled.

But things got even worse when Bure said in November 2022 that same-s-- marriage was not "traditional."

jojo siwa wouldnt say hi candace cameron bure
Source: mega

JoJo Siwa said she felt bad about dragging Candace Cameron Bure into her TikTok video.

Siwa said Bure was "saying that traditional American marriage is not LGBTQ marriage" and that gay marriage was something she "didn't want to publicize."

MORE ON:
jojo siwa
jojo siwa wouldnt say hi candace cameron bure
Source: mega

JoJo Siwa said the actress' comments about the LGBTQ+ community 'stung.'

“Whether she meant to do that or not, she still did it, and it still stung the community,” Siwa stated on the podcast. “Of course, you know, we’re doing all this work to be more visible and out there for kids in the next generation to feel more normal.”

After Bure's interview with The Wall Street Journal went viral, she said she has "great love and affection for all people."

"It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt someone," she said in a statement at the time.

"I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support," Bure added.

However, the social media star isn't interested in being best friends.

“I just wouldn’t have her on my podcast,” she declared. “You know what I mean? … If I saw her, I would just not say hi.”

