10 Bombshells from JoJo's Memoir: Sexual Assault, Substance Abuse and More

JoJo, born Joanna Noëlle Levesque, pulled no punches when she wrote her memoir, Over the Influence, which was released on September 17.

"I did not have that on my bingo card for 33, but I'm so happy," she said of her new book during an interview with TIME. "I feel a lot of joy, a lot of excitement, and a lot of gratitude that I get to put my story out there into the world. I hope it hits some people in a way that they're moved by it."

She began her memoir with details about her parents and the early days of her career.

According to JoJo, she started singing as a toddler after being influenced by her former singer mother, Diana, and her late father, Joel. Her parents, however, divorced when she was five, and she became estranged from her dad following his relapse.

Her mom stepped into a manager role but also faced her own demons — so much so, she once threatened to take her own life.