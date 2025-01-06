JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Believes His Daughter's Murder Is Linked to Another Cold Case Involving a Girl From Her Dance Class
One of the most notorious cases in American history that has remained unsolved to this day is the murder of child beauty pageant star JonBenét Ramsey in 1996.
While theories have run rampant for years about who killed her, JonBénet’s dad, John Ramsey, recently shared he believes her murder is linked to another cold case.
Almost nine months after the murder of JonBenét, another assault took place two miles from their home involving a classmate from his late daughter's dance class.
“I think there's a very strong indication that there possibly is a connection," John recently shared with Fox News Digital. "The police blew it off in the beginning, and to my knowledge, never looked at that as an option. The police chief at that time said, 'Well, it's not the same because that little girl in the second incident was not murdered.' That's absurd to say something like that."
John said he believes there may be a possibility it is the “same person” who murdered JonBenét.
The specific details surrounding this case were an intruder breaking into the classmate’s home and attacking her in her bedroom, however, her mother heard something in the bedroom, came in, leading the perpetrator to exit out the window.
When speaking to 48 Hours back in 2004, the girl’s father also saw parallels to the JonBenét case.
“The first thing that occurred to us was that it was the parallel to the Ramsey case, because it was exactly the same situation,” he stated at the time. "I think someone, somewhere, drew a bead on her. Obviously had us under surveillance that we were not aware of."
He also shared he believed the wrongdoer “got into the house” while his family was out and hid for “four to six hours” — something John feels is very similar to his daughter’s case.
“I believe he was in our home when we got home from going out to friends for dinner with the kids," John revealed. "We went to bed, and he waited till we were asleep and attacked JonBenet. In the second case, the parents had gone out. They came home, and they set the burglar alarm on. And the mother heard a noise, eventually, and went into the child's bedroom, and there was a person standing over her bed. So the person was in the house when they came home because they set the burglar alarm. He couldn't have gotten in otherwise." Back in 2000, the Boulder police department ruled there was no connection between the two cases and, to date, they have not changed their mind.