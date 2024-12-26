JonBenét Ramsey's Father Plans to Hold 'Important Meeting' With Boulder Police Chief to Push for New 'Cutting-Edge' DNA Testing in Murder Case

"We have requested a meeting with [Boulder Police Department] Chief [Stephen] Redfearn in January. He said yup, absolutely, let's get together," John, 80, revealed. "We haven't scheduled the day yet, but we'll get that figured out. That's an important meeting. We're going to have a representative with us for one of these cutting-edge labs to explain what they can and can't do. Hopefully, he will accept their help."

He said he will feel "comfortable getting things moving" if the BPD chief agrees to allow an independent lab to conduct new DNA tests on the crime scene evidence.

"The reason I've done these media interviews — Netflix, that documentary — is to keep pressure on the police. We're not going to go away, folks," the patriarch explained.