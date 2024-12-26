JonBenét Ramsey's Father Plans to Hold 'Important Meeting' With Boulder Police Chief to Push for New 'Cutting-Edge' DNA Testing in Murder Case
JonBenét Ramsey's father, John Ramsey, is planning to meet with the Boulder Police Department chief in Colorado next month, alongside a representative from an independent genealogy research lab, to push local authorities to allow an outside lab to run news tests on evidence from his daughter's murder case.
"We have requested a meeting with [Boulder Police Department] Chief [Stephen] Redfearn in January. He said yup, absolutely, let's get together," John, 80, revealed. "We haven't scheduled the day yet, but we'll get that figured out. That's an important meeting. We're going to have a representative with us for one of these cutting-edge labs to explain what they can and can't do. Hopefully, he will accept their help."
He said he will feel "comfortable getting things moving" if the BPD chief agrees to allow an independent lab to conduct new DNA tests on the crime scene evidence.
"The reason I've done these media interviews — Netflix, that documentary — is to keep pressure on the police. We're not going to go away, folks," the patriarch explained.
John wants police to conduct several tests, including external male DNA, that federal officials disclosed in 1997.
According to genealogists, the technology used to identify and link DNA to specific individuals is more advanced than it has ever been, making the possibility of identifying a suspect in JonBenét's murder using genetic evidence more promising than ever before.
It's been 28 years since JonBenét was found strangled and beaten to death in her family's basement on December 26, 1996.
According to public records initially obtained by journalist Paula Woodward, who has published two books about the Ramsey case, there are over 20 items in the case that have reportedly never been tested, including a garrote found around the young girl's neck, a ransom note found in the Ramsey home, a suitcase found in the basement believed to be used by the killer to escape, a flashlight found on the Ramsey family's kitchen counter the morning of the murder and a rope found in JonBenét's brother's room.
It's unclear if officials will be able to find or identify any suspects in the case by partnering with the help of an independent lab. However, JonBenét's father is hopeful it'll be his next step in pursuing justice for his daughter.
"DNA is pretty complicated stuff. I have learned that, but that's the reason that needs to be retested," John said. That's the one step that we're asking the police to do is engage one of these one or two cutting-edge labs in the world and see what we come up with … and we come up empty-handed, then I'll say, 'Thank you. You tried. That's the best we can do right now with today's technology. Thank you.' But until we do that, we haven't done everything that could be done."
The Boulder Police Department told Fox News they have "regularly met with the family" and plan "to do so in 2025."