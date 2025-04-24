Jon Cryer Thinks Charlie Sheen Would 'Make a Better President' Than 'Loser' Donald Trump After Previously Comparing Them
Would Charlie Sheen be a better fit for the White House than Donald Trump? Jon Cryer seems to think so.
Sheen's Two and a Half Men costar backtracked his previous comments comparing the Anger Management actor to the Republican leader while appearing as a guest on the "MeidasTouch" podcast on Wednesday, April 23.
"To be clear, as many issues as Charlie faces, I do think he’d be a better president" than Trump, Cryer declared despite claiming the two had an "interesting overlap" during the "Never Not Funny" podcast in 2016.
At the time, the Extended Family actor noted how Sheen would say "whatever came to the top of his head" and "people loved it."
"They loved it even more when he said horrible things," Cryer added of his former sitcom costar.
"What I was pointing out was that, at the time when I made that comment, Charlie was still just going off and saying whatever stupid tiger blood comment he was making," the Pretty in Pink actor explained on Wednesday. "Trump has always been comfortable saying whatever stupid thing he said because most people sort of wrote him off as harmless and didn’t hold him responsible for those things."
Shading Trump, Cryer mentioned how the president's "allure to the people who like him is that he just says whatever stupid thing he’s thinking. They say, 'Well, that’s him being authentic.'"
"But he’s always been like that old guy at the end of the bar who thinks he knows how the world works, but he’s really kind of a loser," Cryer snubbed.
Doubling down on his claims, Cryer insisted while Sheen might have "a lot going on," he'd still do a better job at U.S commander-in-chief than Trump.
"I don’t know that it’s fair to completely lump the two of them together," he declared.
Despite Cryer's positive comments about Sheen, fans probably won't see the stars on their screens together any time soon.
In February 2024, Cryer shut down hopes of a Two and a Half Men reboot while admitting he wouldn't want to work with Sheen again in the future.
"The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest paid actor in television – probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up," Cryer recalled last year.
He continued: "So you kinda have to think. I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don’t know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time."
"Charlie is doing a lot better now which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years but he’s doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about," Cryer added in reference to Sheen's past struggles with drug abuse.
"Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men ... one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way it did is he really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really heartbreaking for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely," he added.