'Better Than Ever!': Jon Gosselin Boasts About Getting Intimate With Girlfriend After Drastic Weight-Loss Transformation

Picture of Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo.
Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin is currently dating Stephanie Lebo.

By:

Jul. 25 2024, Published 10:27 a.m. ET

Jon & Kate Plus 8 star Jon Gosselin is 47 years old, but he recently revealed that his s-- life is “better than ever” amid his major body transformation.

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin has undergone a weight-loss transformation.

In a conversation with The Sun, Gosselin explained how things with his girlfriend are better than ever. “Testosterone is the male hormone in our male bodies,” he explained. “If you have low testosterone, you become lethargic and you store body fat.”

"If your testosterone's low, like mine was 200, and your average is between 800 and 1100, then no matter how hard you work out, you still store fat in your body,” Gosselin elaborated. “You're just not gaining muscle.”

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin boasted about his intimate life with girlfriend Stephanie Lebo.

In order to shed the pounds, Gosselin decided to seek professional help at the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center. He shared that “they gave me a whole blood panel and they prescribed me testosterone, and it took about two to three weeks until I started to feel more normal.”

“I just felt like I wanted to,” he shared. “I felt free like I did years ago… I’m always excited and I feel 18 again; it’s way different.”

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin has been doing CellSound treatments to tighten loose skin.

Gosselin also credited his girlfriend, Stephanie Lebo, for helping out in the intimacy department, sharing, “Losing weight and us being so attracted to each other, it has definitely improved everything, our relationship and our s-- life in the bedroom and out of the bedroom.”

Aside from taking testosterone and losing weight, Gosselin revealed that he has been doing CellSound treatments. He explained that the treatments are aiding in making loose skin tighter.

Source: @jongosselin1/Instagram

Jon Gosselin claims he feels the best he has in a long time.

"I focused on my abdomen area because when I was losing so much weight, there was extra skin, you know, where it's flabby and stuff like that," Gosselin dished. ”But what CellSound does is tighten that up almost like if you got a tan, and you feel like your skin gets really tight. That's the exact same feeling. But with CellSound, it's evaporating that visceral fat below your skin, and then it's tightening all that extra skin up."

Gosselin truly is in a good place, noting he feels “the best I've ever felt in a long, long time, probably since my twenties before TV.”

