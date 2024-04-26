OK Magazine
Jon Gosselin Reveals He's Planning 'Big Surprise' Proposal for Girlfriend Stephanie Lebo: 'I Love Her to Death'

Source: @jongosselin1/instagram
Apr. 26 2024, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

Jon Gosselin is planning to get down on one knee!

While attending the grand opening for the West Hollywood branch of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center, the former TLC star admitted he was already thinking about exactly how he'll make his future proposal to girlfriend Stephanie Lebo perfect.

Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Jon Gosselin and Stephanie Lebo debuted their relationship in July 2023.

"I can't tell you because she's probably going to watch this. So it's— everything's like a big surprise," he teased in an interview with a news outlet at the upscale event.

"I've lost like 32 pounds, so, you know, I feel pretty good about it... I want to do further," he added. "So, I know when I'm going to propose."

Source: @jongosselin1/instagram

Jon Gosselin lost 32 pounds over the last few months.

"I've always wanted to be with someone who's supportive and I love her to death and my kids love her, too," he continued. "So, I mean, I'm not getting any younger."

As OK! previously reported, Gosselin admitted he's been on a weight-loss journey over the past year and hoped to lose a total of 60 pounds in six months.

Jon Gosselin said his kids 'love her' too.

Jon Gosselin said his kids 'love her' too.

"I love Stephanie and I have future plans with her, but I want to be in maybe the best shape of my life," he said at the time. "She loves me for who I am, dad bod or whatever, but in my mind, you know, we all see ourselves as 25 and fit... that's where I wanna be."

Jon Gosselin is planning a surprise proposal.

Jon Gosselin is planning a surprise proposal.

As OK! previously reported, Gosselin and Lebo went public with their romance in summer 2023 after privately dating for around two years.

"We are really happy and in love. We are very comfortable with each other, it just fits," the father-of-eight gushed. "Plus, all our friends are the same people, instead of ‘Your friends’ and 'My friends.'"

"All the trials and tribulations, the heartbreak, the fighting, and worrying about who is going to talk about me to the press, then finally I meet Steph," he said at the time. "I never thought relationships were easy. I always thought my relationships were going to be a struggle and people would always have a chip on their shoulder where they’d say, ‘Scr-- you, you're famous and I don’t have anything and I’ve had to give up this or that.' But this time it’s not like that at all. It’s easy."

Gosselin spoke with ET about his proposal plans.

