Kate Gosselin Claims She Had To Take $100K From Her Children's Trust Fund To Survive, New Court Documents Reveal

Jon Gosselin accused his estranged ex-wife Kate Gosselin of stealing $100,000 from their children's trust fund, but according to new court documents, Kate claimed she had to "borrow" the money just to survive.

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alums tied the knot in 1999 and stayed married for ten years before their bombshell 2009 split. They share 21-year-old twin daughters Cara and Maddy, as well as sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel and Leah, who all turned 18-years-old this past May.