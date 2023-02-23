Jon Gosselin Reveals He's Met Daughter Hannah's Boyfriend, Keeps An 'Open' Line Of Communication With His Kids

"He keeps to himself," Jon elaborated. "Hannah’s very open and we talk through things."

While Hannah and Collin are on the quieter side, their older sibling Mady, 22, recently spoke out via social media about the hate she and her siblings have received over the years.

"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she told haters earlier this month.