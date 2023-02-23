Jon Gosselin Reveals He's Met Daughter Hannah's Boyfriend, Keeps An 'Open' Line Of Communication With His Kids
Jon Gosselin is rolling with the punches as his and ex-wife Kate Gosselin's eight children become young adults.
The DJ has two of their kids, 18-year-old Hannah and Collin, living with him, and he shared in a new interview that they both are dabbling in dating!
"Hannah’s boyfriend has come over a couple times and we’ve gone out to dinner and went on vacation and stuff like that," he spilled to a news outlet, noting it's a weird thing to experience since she's only just started showing an interest in romance.
Jon said he's also met a few of Collin's "acquaintances," though he's not sure if any of them have actually been a real love interest, as the teen is "not very open like that."
"He keeps to himself," Jon elaborated. "Hannah’s very open and we talk through things."
While Hannah and Collin are on the quieter side, their older sibling Mady, 22, recently spoke out via social media about the hate she and her siblings have received over the years.
"Perpetuating the narrative that we are damaged or that we are crazy child stars or whatever you want to say is extremely harmful as myself and my siblings are going out into the world and will be functioning members of society with careers," she told haters earlier this month.
Witnessing the former reality star address online trolls was hard for the father-of-eight.
"Seeing Mady dealing with this is difficult for Jon because he learned, despite his best efforts, he had no control regarding his children’s upbringing and very little power over TLC lawyers and his children’s mother, Kate," an insider told a publication of the situation.
As OK! reported, another source close to the brood claimed that out of all the children — the exes are parents to twins and a set of sextuplets — Mady was the one who "hated" filming for their series the most, as she "resented being told what to do by her mom and producers."
