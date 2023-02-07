Jon & Kate Gosselin's Daughter Mady Slams Critics Commenting On Her 'Childhood Trauma' And Family Drama: It's 'Not Your Business'

The reality star first pointed out, "This is the singular time I’m going to address this because it is sending me over the edge," before telling fans to butt out of her life. "The rhetoric in so many of my comments about childhood trauma and healing and whatever you want to say about my family, my life, my parents, whatever is not your business."

"As is the case with every other person in the entire world, it is not anybody else’s business what they are dealing with behind closed doors if they don’t want it to be your business," she frankly added.