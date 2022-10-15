Jon Gosselin Slammed As 'Difficult' As Daughter Launches Beauty Line: [He] Doesn't Have Any Regard For Hannah's Best Interest'

"Hannah had such potential," Diane, who is also the founder of Bling Boss, explained in a recent interview. "I thought it would be fun for us to launch her and make her a big star with a good brand."

However, she admitted Jon has consistently made attempts to "interfere" with his daughter's business endeavors and even trashed his ex-wife in a launch interview.

"Jon spoke poorly of Kate. I was not expecting it," Diane continued. "It created enormous issues for us. It’s not something to do."