Jon Gosselin Slammed As 'Difficult' As Daughter Launches Beauty Line: [He] Doesn't Have Any Regard For Hannah's Best Interest'
Dad drama! Jon and Kate Gosselin's 18-year-old daughter Hannah launched her brand new product line Gosselin Girl Beauty in May, but according to the company's CEO, Diane Simon, the father-of-eight has been consistently "difficult" to work with and refuses to keep his daughter's interests in mind.
"Hannah had such potential," Diane, who is also the founder of Bling Boss, explained in a recent interview. "I thought it would be fun for us to launch her and make her a big star with a good brand."
However, she admitted Jon has consistently made attempts to "interfere" with his daughter's business endeavors and even trashed his ex-wife in a launch interview.
"Jon spoke poorly of Kate. I was not expecting it," Diane continued. "It created enormous issues for us. It’s not something to do."
"I feel so bad for the kid. She’s such a nice girl," the CEO noted. "I’ve witnessed some concerning behavior from him and I became frustrated. Just the dynamic on how he operates with Hannah ... [He] doesn’t have any regard for Hannah’s best interest."
"The line is doing very well, but it’s not doing as well as it’s supposed to," she continued of the company that specializes in facial serums and bath bombs. "The loser has been Hannah. We’ve had to cancel a lot of the amazing events to launch her. It’s not where we’re supposed to be right now. We are disappointed on how we had to handle the business because of his behavior."
Diane also previously claimed she'd run into "financial issues" with the 45-year-old former reality star while working together on a Red Cross Charity project. However, Jon's rep hit back at the allegations, accusing the businesswoman of simply wanting "her 15 minutes of fame."
"Unfortunately, we never saw any follow through with the Red Cross Charity project that Jon was originally hired for and was excited about. She also never followed through with Hannah’s company," the rep's statement read. "We suggest that Diane focus on the cause and use Jon’s work for the charity in which it was filmed, and worry less about getting her name out there."