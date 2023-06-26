Jon Hamm Marries Costar Anna Osceola Where They Filmed 'Mad Men' Finale
John Hamm is officially a married man.
The handsome actor wed Mad Men costar Anna Osceola on Saturday, June 24, at Anderson Canyon in Big Sur, Calif. — where they filmed the show’s 2015 series finale.
The notoriously private lovebirds appeared happier than ever while saying their vows at the star-studded nuptials overlooking the ocean at sunset.
The 35-year-old bride looked breathtaking in a strapless white gown with a plunging neckline. The slit down the front, which showed off her strappy white heels, completed her sophisticated, Hollywood glam look.
With her red hair down in loose curls and minimal jewelry, as well as makeup, on, Osceola's natural wedding glow was on full display on her special day.
Osceola was photographed arm-in-arm with her new hubby, 52 — who looked dapper in a classic black tuxedo — after they said "I Do."
The location for their wedding was special for more than one reason, as it was the spot where Hamm's character, Don Draper, came up with the iconic "Hilltop" Coca-Cola ad in the final Mad Men episode.
The newlyweds' costar John Slattery was in attendance to celebrate the pair, taking photos of the groom before the bride walked down the aisle. Other A-listers on the guest list included Paul Rudd, Larry David, Tina Fey and Brooke Shields.
OK! reported in February that Hamm and Osceola were engaged after first meeting on set years prior — though they didn't take their relationship to the next level until 2020 after they were spotted out together multiple times.
Hamm and Osceola made their red carpet debut in March 2022 for Mercedes-Benz's Academy Awards viewing party followed by Vanity Fair's annual afterparty.
Offering more insight about their relationship after their debut, Hamm gushed to Howard Stern last September that he was “very much” in love with his now-wife and “could for sure” see himself spending the rest of his life with her.
“It’s good and comfortable, and it’s a feeling about taking care of someone else and being taken care of,” the Baby Driver praised of their romance, explaining Osceola “opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness.”
Page Six reported Hamm's wedding and interview with Stern.