Drew Barrymore Clarifies Controversial Remarks About Her Mom After Shocking Interview: 'Don't Twist My Words'

“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive. And, for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait, as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead," she told her more than 17 million followers. “Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead."

Barrymore, 48, declared: "I have never said that. I never would."