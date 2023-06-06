Drew Barrymore Clarifies Controversial Remarks About Her Mom After Shocking Interview: 'Don't Twist My Words'
Drew Barrymore is making it clear that she "never" wished for her mom, Jaid Barrymore, to be dead.
After comments made during an interview published Monday, June 5, about her mom were taken out of context, The Drew Barrymore Show host took to Instagram later that day to set the record straight.
“I have been vulnerable and tried to figure out a very difficult, painful relationship while admitting it is difficult to do while a parent is alive. And, for those of us who have to figure that out in real time cannot wait, as in they cannot wait for the time, not that the parent is dead," she told her more than 17 million followers. “Don’t twist my words around or ever say that I wish my mother was dead."
Barrymore, 48, declared: "I have never said that. I never would."
She also noted that she even said in the interview "that I wish I never have to live an existence where I would wish that on someone because that is sick."
The Blended actress opened up about her troubled past with her mom to New York magazine, explaining that she had always been jealous of her friends who managed to work on their traumas after their moms died.
“All their moms are gone, and my mom’s not. And I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t have that luxury.’ But I cannot wait,” she said in the interview, further elaborating: “I don’t want to live in a state where I wish someone to be gone sooner than they’re meant to be so I can grow."
Emphasizing that she wants Jaid "to be happy and thrive and be healthy," Drew pointed out that she herself has to "f**king grow in spite of her being on this planet."
Drew — whose mom managed her as a child star and would often take her to Hollywood parties, where she was exposed to drugs and alcohol — admitted later in the interview that it "didn't feel good" to have made those comments about the woman who raised her.
Noting that she will "never not care" about Jaid, Drew admitted of her own emotions: "I don’t know if I’ve ever known how to fully guard, close off, not feel, build the wall up."
Drew has had a troubled relationship with her mom since her childhood, with the Charlie's Angels actress ending up in rehab by age 12 after being exposed to the darker side of Hollywood.
One year after being admitted, Drew was placed — at the will of her mother — in a mental health facility for a year and a half.
Drew became emancipated from Jaid and her dad, John Drew Barrymore, at age 14.