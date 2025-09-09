Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump's 'F----- Up Body,' Jokes He's Turning Into McDonald's Mascot Grimace: 'Blotched Hands and Puffy Ankles'

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart didn't hold back when dissecting Donald Trump's physical appearance on the The Daily Show's first episode back after a summer hiatus. On the night of Monday, September 8, the comedian tore apart the president as he displayed various photos of Trump's bruised hands and swollen ankles.

Article continues below advertisement

Jon Stewart Disses Donald Trump's Appearance

Source: @thedailyshow/youtube Jon Stewart said of Donald Trump's health woes, 'The whole meat bag seems to be having some kind of drainage issue.'

"It's not just the cankles. The whole meat bag seems to be having some kind of drainage issue," Stewart, 62, quipped on the show. "And what’s with the makeup? It’s not like you can treat leprosy at Sephora, God!" he said, referring to how the POTUS, 79, has been seen trying to hide his bruises with concealer that didn't match his skin tone.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thedailyshow/youtube The comedian joked Donald Trump looks like McDonald's Grimace due to his 'puffy ankles' and discolored hands.

"By the way, may I remind you: these are just the parts poking out that we can see. I bet everything on that body not covered by clothes is all f----- up right now. For all we know, the guy’s gone full Grimace. Blotchy hands, puffy ankles," he continued, referring to McDonald's purple mascot.

Article continues below advertisement

The President's CVI Diagnosis

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The president has been covering up his bruised hands with makeup.

As OK! reported, Trump's health woes are likely due to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition he revealed in July. "In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies." "There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added. The Cleveland Clinic described CVI as a "condition where the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."

Article continues below advertisement

The Comedian Jokes About Trump Death Rumors

Source: @thedailyshow/youtube;mega Trump said he didn't know rumors about his possible death were circulating earlier this month.

Stewart also commented on the viral rumors about Trump's possible death. "It does say something about the ubiquity of Donald Trump in our lives that we don’t hear from him for 20 minutes and we’re like, ‘He’s dead!’ ‘How do you know he’s dead?’ ‘Well, it’s been seven minutes since the word ‘Newscum’ has come up on my feed,'" he joked. "Trump is alive," the Emmy winner stated. "Although I definitively would not go so far as to say alive and kicking."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega The POTUS revealed his CVI diagnosis in July.