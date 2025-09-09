Jon Stewart Mocks Donald Trump's 'F----- Up Body,' Jokes He's Turning Into McDonald's Mascot Grimace: 'Blotched Hands and Puffy Ankles'
Jon Stewart didn't hold back when dissecting Donald Trump's physical appearance on the The Daily Show's first episode back after a summer hiatus.
On the night of Monday, September 8, the comedian tore apart the president as he displayed various photos of Trump's bruised hands and swollen ankles.
Jon Stewart Disses Donald Trump's Appearance
"It's not just the cankles. The whole meat bag seems to be having some kind of drainage issue," Stewart, 62, quipped on the show.
"And what’s with the makeup? It’s not like you can treat leprosy at Sephora, God!" he said, referring to how the POTUS, 79, has been seen trying to hide his bruises with concealer that didn't match his skin tone.
"By the way, may I remind you: these are just the parts poking out that we can see. I bet everything on that body not covered by clothes is all f----- up right now. For all we know, the guy’s gone full Grimace. Blotchy hands, puffy ankles," he continued, referring to McDonald's purple mascot.
The President's CVI Diagnosis
As OK! reported, Trump's health woes are likely due to chronic venous insufficiency, a condition he revealed in July.
"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."
"There was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she added.
The Cleveland Clinic described CVI as a "condition where the veins in the legs do not function properly, leading to poor blood flow back to the heart."
The Comedian Jokes About Trump Death Rumors
Stewart also commented on the viral rumors about Trump's possible death.
"It does say something about the ubiquity of Donald Trump in our lives that we don’t hear from him for 20 minutes and we’re like, ‘He’s dead!’ ‘How do you know he’s dead?’ ‘Well, it’s been seven minutes since the word ‘Newscum’ has come up on my feed,'" he joked.
"Trump is alive," the Emmy winner stated. "Although I definitively would not go so far as to say alive and kicking."
The commander in chief was asked on September if he was aware of the death rumors, which he claimed he "hadn't heard" about.
"I have been very active actually over the weekend. I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff," Trump said of the speculation. "Well, it's fake news. It's so fake!"
"I knew they were saying 'is he OK? How is he feeling? What's wrong?'" he continued. "I was very active this Labor Day. I had heard that, but I didn't hear it to that extent."