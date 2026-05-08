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Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen Slam Kanye West for Comeback Tour: 'F--- That Guy'

jon stewart seth rogen kanye west backlash
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen criticized Kanye West’s controversial comeback and antisemitic behavior.

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May 8 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

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Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen are making it very clear they’re not here for Kanye West’s so-called comeback.

It all went down Wednesday night, May 6, during the Netflix Is a Joke festival at the Greek Theater in Los Angeles, where Rogen first took aim at West before Stewart later jumped in with his own blunt take.

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image of Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen publicly criticized Kanye West during a comedy festival in Los Angeles.
Source: MEGA

Jon Stewart and Seth Rogen publicly criticized Kanye West during a comedy festival in Los Angeles.

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Rogen brought up West’s recent controversy while reacting to the rapper’s May 3 surprise appearance during Dave Chappelle’s set at the festival.

“He had a song called ‘Heil H-----,’ and he’s back,” Rogen said, per The Daily Beast. “What’s funny is I’ve said critical things about Jewish people; I think I got in more trouble than Kanye West did.”

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“I got a lot of s--- for what I said. I have no number one albums,” Rogen added, referencing how often he’s parodied West over the years. “I sometimes think what Adolf H------ would think of the Kanye West song ‘Heil H------.’ I bet he’d be torn.”

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image of Kanye West has faced bans, cancelations and restrictions in multiple countries over his actions.
Source: MEGA

Kanye West has faced bans, cancelations and restrictions in multiple countries over his actions.

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Stewart then stepped in and took things even further.

“But seriously, f--- that guy,” The Daily Show host said flatly. “He was like, ‘Hitler was misunderstood, we’ve got to forgive H-----.’”

Stewart didn’t stop there, adding another jab tied to West’s long-running feud with Pete Davidson.

“And I’m like, I don’t think I need to listen to anybody who thinks Hitler needs to be forgiven but is still mad at Pete Davidson,” he continued, referring to West’s public battles with the comedian who once dated Kim Kardashian.

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As OK! previously reported, West has been banned from X after posting swastikas, had merchandise removed from his website for similar imagery and even released the track “Heil H------” in 2025, which led to Australia banning him from entering the country.

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image of Despite backlash, some of the rapper's Los Angeles shows have still sold out.
Source: MEGA

Despite backlash, some of the rapper's Los Angeles shows have still sold out.

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More recently, he’s also faced performance and travel restrictions in multiple places over what officials described as the “promotion of N------.” One major setback came when London’s Wireless Festival was canceled after his visa was denied.

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Still, not every door has closed. His 2026 Los Angeles shows reportedly sold out, with celebrities like Chappelle among those in attendance.

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image of The comments centered on Kanye West’s controversial song and past antisemitic statements.
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The comments centered on Kanye West’s controversial song and past antisemitic statements.

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West, meanwhile, has doubled down on the track. In a now-deleted post on X, he said venues were trying to block it.

“I’m being told there’s an issue with me performing 'Heil H-----.' I am doing 'Heil H------' at all my shows,” he insisted.

The song itself has sparked intense backlash, featuring repeated chants of “heil H-----” and lyrics where West refers to himself as a “N---” and a “villain.”

It even ends with a sampled 1935 speech from H----, where the voice says: “Whether you think my work is right, whether you believe that I have been diligent. That I have worked, that I have stood up for you during these years, that I have used my time decently in the service of my people. You cast your vote now, if yes, then stand up for me as I stood up for you.”

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