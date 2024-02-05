Bill Maher Accuses Kanye West of 'Spreading the Fertilizer for Antisemitism to Grow' With His Problematic Views
Bill Maher is refusing to air his "Club Random" podcast episode featuring Kanye West due to the rapper's problematic beliefs.
During a recent interview, the 68-year-old referred to the "Flashing Lights" artist as a "charming antisemite."
Maher noted he believed that the father-of-four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — was "spreading the fertilizer for antisemitism to grow" with some of his recent controversial remarks.
While the media personality said he attempted to have a "meaningful dialogue" with West regarding, Maher came to the conclusion that releasing the interview may "amplify Kanye's nasty rhetoric," per the news outlet.
This is far from the first time West has been accused of spreading antisemitism. As OK! previously reported, the "Gold Digger" rapper went on a lengthy rant about Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler and former friend Donald Trump, during which he called the ex-POTUS a "Zionist" and raged about parents putting their children into "Zionist schools."
In 2022, West also lost his partnership with Adidas after threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" on his social media, later resulting in him being banned from both Twitter — now known as X — and Instagram.
"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement at the time. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."
It was also suggested that some of his remarks could potentially result in West being barred from visiting Australia with his wife, Bianca Censori. Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, said it "seems like [West is] a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century."
"People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected," he said. "I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
West later issued a bizarre apology, insisting that watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made him "like Jewish people again."
"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the record producer wrote in March 2023.
TMZ Investigates reported Maher's comments about West. The interview will air on Monday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.