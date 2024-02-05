OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Bill Maher
OK LogoNEWS

Bill Maher Accuses Kanye West of 'Spreading the Fertilizer for Antisemitism to Grow' With His Problematic Views

bill maher accuses kanye west spreading fertilizer antisemitism pp
Source: mega
By:

Feb. 5 2024, Published 2:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Bill Maher is refusing to air his "Club Random" podcast episode featuring Kanye West due to the rapper's problematic beliefs.

During a recent interview, the 68-year-old referred to the "Flashing Lights" artist as a "charming antisemite."

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher
Source: mega

Bill Maher will not air his 'Club Random' podcast episode featuring Kanye West.

Maher noted he believed that the father-of-four — who shares kids North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm with ex-wife Kim Kardashian — was "spreading the fertilizer for antisemitism to grow" with some of his recent controversial remarks.

While the media personality said he attempted to have a "meaningful dialogue" with West regarding, Maher came to the conclusion that releasing the interview may "amplify Kanye's nasty rhetoric," per the news outlet.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher accuses kanye west spreading fertilizer antisemitism
Source: mega

Maher called West a 'charming antisemite.'

Article continues below advertisement

This is far from the first time West has been accused of spreading antisemitism. As OK! previously reported, the "Gold Digger" rapper went on a lengthy rant about Jesus Christ, Adolf Hitler and former friend Donald Trump, during which he called the ex-POTUS a "Zionist" and raged about parents putting their children into "Zionist schools."

In 2022, West also lost his partnership with Adidas after threatening to go "death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE" on his social media, later resulting in him being banned from both Twitter — now known as X — and Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement
bill maher accuses kanye west spreading fertilizer antisemitism
Source: mega

Maher chose not to air the episode to avoid spreading West's 'nasty rhetoric.'

MORE ON:
Bill Maher
Article continues below advertisement

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company said in a statement at the time. "Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

It was also suggested that some of his remarks could potentially result in West being barred from visiting Australia with his wife, Bianca Censori. Australia's Education Minister, Jason Clare, said it "seems like [West is] a pretty big fan of a person who killed six million Jewish people last century."

Article continues below advertisement
kanye wests wife bianca censori photo titanium teeth phone background
Source: mega

West lost his Adidas partnership in 2022 due to other antisemitic remarks.

Article continues below advertisement

"People like that who've applied for visas to get into Australia in the past have been rejected," he said. "I expect that if he does apply, he would have to go through the same process and answer the same questions that they did."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!
Article continues below advertisement

West later issued a bizarre apology, insisting that watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street made him "like Jewish people again."

"No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people. No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is Jew. Thank you Jonah Hill I love you," the record producer wrote in March 2023.

TMZ Investigates reported Maher's comments about West. The interview will air on Monday, February 5, at 9 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.