Jonathan Cheban Says The Kardashian Family Has 'Never Flaked Or Canceled,' Admits BFF Kim 'Always Keeps Me Motivated'

After being part of the Kardashian's inner circle for quite some time, Jonathan Cheban, a.k.a. Foodgod, has learned a few tips and tricks from the famous family.

"They have never flaked or canceled in 15 years, even in the beginning when we had all of these meetings and stuff for my other show or whatever it is, no one ever cancels and that is why they are so successful — that is how I am with people, too," the 48-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about his partnership with Hertz, where he surprised people at LAX with two of L.A.’s hottest food trucks to fuel up customers as they begin their L.A. vacations. "We’re always on time – we’re like robots. Everything is perfect, and there is no like, 'Oh my God, I am late or this or that or I missed my flight.' Everything is always to the minute, and I think that is how we all are actually."