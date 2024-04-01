Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Planning to Reduce the Awkwardness' of Prince Harry's Upcoming U.K. Visit

"William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment. One plan being looked into is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other," Tom Quinn told an outlet.

"It’s a question of the lesser of two evils. If Harry comes to the U.K. in May and avoids his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting," he continued.