Prince William and Kate Middleton Are 'Planning to Reduce the Awkwardness' of Prince Harry's Upcoming U.K. Visit
Prince Harry is expected to return to the U.K. in May, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are rumored to be preparing for his upcoming visit. The trio attended royal gatherings together, but the Duke of Sussex's tell-all projects greatly impacted their relationship.
"William and Kate are really nervous that whether Harry comes alone or with Meghan there are going to be difficulties and a great deal of planning is going on to try to reduce all the inevitable awkwardness and embarrassment. One plan being looked into is to let the brothers appear in public for a short period to try to show they can at least be civil to each other," Tom Quinn told an outlet.
"It’s a question of the lesser of two evils. If Harry comes to the U.K. in May and avoids his brother and Kate, there will be more damaging speculation than if they try to patch things up just enough to cope with a short meeting," he continued.
Aside from Harry's trip, the pair are focused on the Princess of Wales' health as Kate announced she is battling cancer.
"I wanted to take this opportunity to say thank you personally for all the wonderful messages of support and understanding whilst I've been recovering from surgery," Kate began in an Instagram video. "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family. In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London. At the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful, however, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised I should undergo preventive chemotherapy, and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."
Kate continued: This of course comes as a huge shock, and William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this for our young family. It has taken my time for me to recover from my surgery. Most importantly, it has taken us time to explain to George, Charlotte and Louis and to reassure them I am going to be OK. As I've said to them, I am well. Having William by my side is a great source of comfort, and the love and support and kindness that has been shown from so many of you. As a family, we need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment. My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy. I must focus on making a full recovery. At this time, I am also thinking of those whose lives have been affected by cancer. Please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."
Shortly after Kate returned to Instagram to update the public on her health, Harry and Meghan Markle released a supportive statement.
“We wish health and healing for Kate and the family, and hope they are able to do so privately and in peace," the Sussexes said.
OK! previously reported former royal butler Grant Harrold believes the Sussexes and Wales will reunite after the princess' diagnosis.
"A reconciliation with Harry and Meghan is totally possible, 100 percent," Harrold told an outlet.
"I can believe, without any doubt, that Harry will be in touch with Kate and William and offering his help — whether they accept it or not is a very different matter, but I honestly believe Harry would have reached out personally and Meghan," he continued. “Sadly, it’s times like this that brings families together and blood is thicker than water."
Quinn spoke to The Mirror.