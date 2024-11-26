or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

JonBenét Ramsey's Father 'Would Have Been Happy to Die' When He Was 'Under Attack' for Daughter's Murder

Photo of John and Patsy Ramsey.
Source: MEGA

John Ramsey claimed he was very mentally affected by being a suspect in his daughter's murder.

By:

Nov. 26 2024, Published 1:01 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

JonBenét Ramsey's father opened up on the immense pain and grief he went through in the early days of the investigation into his daughter's tragic murder.

On December 26, 1996, the late 6-year-old's body was discovered in the basement of her parents John and Patsy Ramsey's home in Boulder, Co. Autopsy results revealed she'd been sexually assaulted and that her cause of death was strangulation with a garrote made from a rope and a paintbrush.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramseys father happy die under attack daughters murder
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey was 6, was found dead on December 26, 1996.

Article continues below advertisement

As police began their search for the killer, John and Patsy, as well as their then 9-year-old son Burke, were all looked into as suspects.

Now, during the first installment of Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? on Netflix, John admitted there were moments he would have been fine with his own life ending.

"When we were under attack, so to speak, by the media and the police, it didn't matter. We had lost our child," he said in one clip of the episode. "I mean, I would have been happy to die, quite frankly, to relieve the pain."

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramseys father happy die under attack daughters murder
Source: MEGA

JonBenét Ramsey's cause of death was strangulation.

Article continues below advertisement

However, over the years, John has become used to the rumors. As OK! previously reported, he explained in a recent interview, "Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white."

"That's just life. And it doesn't bother me," he added. "I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5 percent or 10 percent is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it."

MORE ON:
JonBenet Ramsey

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey people murdered daughter jonbenet doesnt bother him
Source: MEGA

John and Patsy were both suspects in the killing of JonBenét Ramsey.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes after John called out the Boulder police force for allegedly refusing to use updated technology to DNA test several pieces of evidence, including the murder weapon. "We're begging the police to engage. There are cutting-edge DNA labs that want to help and who believe they can move the case forward," the 80-year-old said. "The chief of police is in charge. Nobody can come in and help him with solving a crime unless he asks for help. We're not asking them to do anything weird. Just do your job. Test the DNA."

Article continues below advertisement
john ramsey people murdered daughter jonbenet doesnt bother him
Source: MEGA

The death of JonBenét Ramsey is one of the most famous unsolved murder mysteries in recent U.S. history.

John also revealed he was initially surprised that he and other members of his family had been such strong suspects after the brutal slaying.

"We assumed that the police would show some level of discernment and wisdom and say, 'Yeah, well this is crazy,' to think [we] murdered our child," he shared. "Well, they never did. They made that decision on day one, and tried desperately to prove it."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.