JonBenét Ramsey's Father 'Would Have Been Happy to Die' When He Was 'Under Attack' for Daughter's Murder
JonBenét Ramsey's father opened up on the immense pain and grief he went through in the early days of the investigation into his daughter's tragic murder.
On December 26, 1996, the late 6-year-old's body was discovered in the basement of her parents John and Patsy Ramsey's home in Boulder, Co. Autopsy results revealed she'd been sexually assaulted and that her cause of death was strangulation with a garrote made from a rope and a paintbrush.
As police began their search for the killer, John and Patsy, as well as their then 9-year-old son Burke, were all looked into as suspects.
Now, during the first installment of Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey? on Netflix, John admitted there were moments he would have been fine with his own life ending.
"When we were under attack, so to speak, by the media and the police, it didn't matter. We had lost our child," he said in one clip of the episode. "I mean, I would have been happy to die, quite frankly, to relieve the pain."
However, over the years, John has become used to the rumors. As OK! previously reported, he explained in a recent interview, "Once your reputation is tarnished, rightly or wrongly, it never goes back to pure white."
"That's just life. And it doesn't bother me," he added. "I mean, we were so overwhelmed by kind people and caring people, and that 5 percent or 10 percent is irrelevant, and I'm not worried about it."
This comes after John called out the Boulder police force for allegedly refusing to use updated technology to DNA test several pieces of evidence, including the murder weapon. "We're begging the police to engage. There are cutting-edge DNA labs that want to help and who believe they can move the case forward," the 80-year-old said. "The chief of police is in charge. Nobody can come in and help him with solving a crime unless he asks for help. We're not asking them to do anything weird. Just do your job. Test the DNA."
John also revealed he was initially surprised that he and other members of his family had been such strong suspects after the brutal slaying.
"We assumed that the police would show some level of discernment and wisdom and say, 'Yeah, well this is crazy,' to think [we] murdered our child," he shared. "Well, they never did. They made that decision on day one, and tried desperately to prove it."