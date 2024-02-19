JonBenét Ramsey's Killer Could Finally Be Revealed 27 Years After Young Girl Was Strangled to Death in Her Basement
The mysterious murder of JonBenét Ramsey has a new chance of being resolved 27 years after the 6-year-old girl was found strangled to death in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colo.
The Colorado Cold Case Team has revisited nearly 30-year-old evidence and is prepared to share its findings and recommendations with the rest of the world.
"This is something we've been trying to get accomplished almost from day one. To get help from the outside," JonBenét’s father, John, expressed during a recent interview with 60 Minutes.
John, who alongside his ex-wife Patsy, were previously suspected of committing the heinous crime, hopes to finally get his daughter’s murderer locked up behind bars.
The Cold Case Investigators are looking through evidence from nearly three decades ago, as it is believed the Boulder Police ignored key clues in an effort to allow JonBenét’s parents to seem guilty of the crime.
"They made up their mind on day one, and the conclusion was that I killed my daughter," John, now 80, claimed during the interview.
"There's nothing more dangerous than a police department that's made up its mind, because they are totally excluding anything that conflicts with that conclusion," he noted.
John was the one who found his little girl’s lifeless body in December 1996 after realizing she was missing, discovering a ransom note and calling police.
"I quickly pulled the tape off her mouth and her hands were bound and I couldn't get the knot untied. It was really tightly tied ... she had been strangled with a garrotte. It was so deeply embedded in her skin," he recalled.
After authorities arrived at the scene, JonBenét’s mom and dad were pinned as the prime suspects in the case, despite evidence posing the possibility of an intruder breaking into their home.
Former detective John San Agustin showed 60 Minutes the rear entryway leading to the Ramsey home, in addition to original crime scene photos from that winter day in 1996.
The images revealed an open basement window with a suitcase appearing to have been dragged underneath.
Fibers from the young beauty queen’s clothing were discovered inside.
According to John San Augustin, the evidence pointed to a theory that an intruder had been involved in the murder.
"You don't have to be Sherlock Holmes to know that this is what we call a clue," San Augustin expressed. "You've got an open window, you've got a scuff mark on the wall, you have a suitcase with some broken glass on it."
The former detective said he was called in to help investigate the Ramsey cold case, but he's grown frustrated by police and their alleged refusal to listen to any theories contradicting their own.
"There were at least 2,500 leads in the early part of the investigation that literally were never followed up on because tunnel vision existed from the moment the murder happened. The focus was on John and Patsy Ramsey," he explained.
One of the most shocking pieces of evidence pointing away from JonBenét’s parents involved samples from the little girl’s blood-stained underwear and fingernail clippings, where professionals shockingly discovered a stranger’s DNA.
There was additionally oddly noticeably round markings covering JonBenét's face and back, as noted by Dr. Michael Doberson, the Colorado County coroner at the time of her murder.
The circular injuries were recently revealed by the forensic pathologist to have been caused by a stun gun, though he too was dismissed by Boulder Police.
"The use of a stun gun really suggests someone who was trying to incapacitate someone else," he explained. "And that certainly argued against the idea that someone in the family had to incapacitate JonBenét at the time of her murder."
An additional piece of information often left untold in the Ramsey case was that another young girl living nearby has also been attacked in the middle of the night, except police never dove into further research about a possible connection.
"They blew it off, though they were aware of the attack," the tot's dad admitted. "The same detectives investigated that case as ours. It was just sheer buffoonery."
He continued: "The Boulder Police threw away the bedsheets where she was assaulted on, so there was no ability to go back and do DNA testing. Similar to us, they just absolutely bungled this investigation."