JonBenét Ramsey's Suspected Killer Was 'Desperate Not to Be Recognized' After Prison Release: 'He Has to Tread Carefully'

Gary Oliva, 60, made parole and was released from prison after serving roughly eight years of a 10-year sentence on Wednesday, January 31. He is believed to be living in a motel in Denver, Co., less than an hour from where JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996.

According to a source, the ex-convict — who claimed he'd killed the little girl in letters to acquaintances — was "obviously desperate not to be recognized" and "looked really shifty" after his release.