TRUE CRIME NEWS JonBenét Ramsey's Father Reacts to Investigators Mishandling Daughter's Murder Case as Former Analyst Pleads Guilty to Botching Evidence Source: @Netflix JonBenét Ramsey was murdered in 1996, with her father still advocating for justice. Lesley Abravanel July 13 2026, Published 4:15 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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John Ramsey is renewing his demands for advanced DNA testing after former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic analyst Yvonne “Missy” Woods pleaded guilty to manipulating DNA records. He is urging the Boulder Police Department to utilize outside laboratories for forensic genetic genealogy to identify the killer of his daughter, JonBenét, who was murdered in 1996. On June 23, Woods, a former forensic analyst with CBI, pleaded guilty to cybercrime, perjury, attempting to influence a public servant and forgery. Woods, who was a member of the forensic team during the initial 1996 investigation into JonBenét's death, admitted to manipulating data, falsifying records and omitting critical facts across hundreds of cases over 18 years.

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Source: @ABCNews/youtube John Ramsey is renewing his demands for advanced DNA testing.

While state investigators maintain there is currently no evidence that Woods tampered with data in the Ramsey case — noting that her documented misconduct spans from 2008 to 2023 — the fallout has reignited scrutiny of how Colorado law enforcement handles crucial forensic evidence. Ramsey clarified to Fox News Digital that he was not worried about Woods ruining the initial findings. He noted that the foundational, unidentified male DNA found in JonBenét’s undergarments was originally processed and secured by an independent private lab, Bode Labs in Virginia, in January 1997 — bypassing the state lab.

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Source: MEGA John Ramsey said 'a number of items were not tested' from his daughter's crime scene.

Ramsey expressed frustration that while some early evidence was sent to outside labs, several other items remain untested or under-analyzed. He emphasized his belief that local Colorado authorities lack the specialized technology and staff required to handle advanced testing. "We did know that a number of items from the crime scene were sent in for testing, and a number were not tested,” he told NewsNation. "We always kind of wondered why. I mean, items that should have been sampled, but they weren't; I don't know whether it was a cost issue or they already found unidentified male DNA, so why go any further?"

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Source: @ABCNews/youtube JonBenét Ramsey's killer was never identified.

The 82-year-old is leveraging the public spotlight from the scandal to "beg" the Boulder Police Department to hand over the remaining evidence to external, cutting-edge laboratories. He insists that Investigative Genetic Genealogy (IGG) is the key tool that will finally identify the unknown male contributor and name the killer. "We've advocated for a year almost that we use forensic genetic genealogy, FGG, which is kind of the latest tool that’s out there. You have to go to an outside lab, but it’s got to be one that knows how to do it,” he said.

Source: MEGA 'This investigation will always be a priority for the Boulder Police Department,' Chief Steve Redfearn said in a statement.