TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Update: JonBenét Ramsey's Dad Implores Savannah's Family to 'Scrutinize' What Police Are Doing Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook;John Ramsey in Netflix's 'Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey?/Netflix Murder victim JonBenét Ramsey's father weighed in on Nancy Guthrie's unsolved disappearance. Lesley Abravanel May 22 2026, Published 2:04 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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'Don't Assume They Know What They're Doing'

Source: @BrianEntin/youtube; MEGA 'Don’t assume the police are doing everything they can do,' John Ramsey warned.

Ramsey explicitly warned the family, stating, "Don’t assume the police are doing everything they can do ... Don’t assume they know what they’re doing.” He added that small or multi-purpose local departments cannot be expected to be experts at everything. He urged Savannah's family to press investigators with pointed questions regarding forensics, such as: "What’s the status of the DNA? Do you have DNA that doesn’t match anybody in the family? What are you doing with it?" He also recommended pushing for investigative genetic genealogy.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

“It’s imperative [authorities] bring in all the resources they can bring in to help,” he said, adding, “You can’t assume your local police department is good at everything.” Ramsey noted that early in his daughter's case, qualified outside help was refused by local authorities. He told the Guthries to pressure local police into accepting help from agencies such as the FBI or the Cold Case Foundation. He noted that families navigating these crises must treat the scenario like a medical emergency, stating that they need to appoint an aggressive advocate to constantly "hammer" the police for updates.

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Source: Cold Case:WhoKilledJonBenétRamsey-NETFLIX JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old when she was murdered. Her cold case remains unsolved.

Regarding the JonBenét case, the Boulder Police Department confirmed that it has collected and tested new evidence as part of the ongoing cold case review. Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of the evidence but are analyzing it alongside new interviews and re-interviews conducted in recent months to generate fresh leads. Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on January 31 in what authorities are treating as an active abduction and kidnapping investigation.

Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home on February 1.