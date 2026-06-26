JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Raises 'Concerns' in Daughter’s Unsolved Murder Investigation 30 Years After Her Slaying

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JonBenét Ramsey's father revealed his "concerns" about the police's DNA testing in his daughter's mysterious death. John Bennett Ramsey spoke out on NewsNation's Jesse Webber Live about former Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) forensic analyst Yvonne "Missy" Woods' potential involvement in the case. On June 23, Missy pleaded guilty to four felonies after she was accused of misconduct, including manipulating DNA evidence and falsifying samples in more than 1,000 cases.

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When Did JonBenét Ramsey Die?

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Source: NETFLIX John Bennet Ramsey expressed his 'concerns' about DNA testing.

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The prosecution has not named JonBenét's case as one of the hundreds Missy allegedly tampered with, but she was working at the CBI at the time, raising questions about what may have been missing within the investigation — specifically a crucial piece of still unidentified male DNA that was found on JonBenét's clothing after she was killed. The 6-year-old was reported missing by her parents in 1996. She was later found dead from strangulation in her own home. Police originally looked to her parents as the suspects, but the case remains unsolved. Ever since his daughter's death, John has called for advanced technology to test the DNA and get to the bottom of his daughter's cold case. "It was sort of rumored that there were problems in the CBI DNA lab, and we looked into it at that time," John explained. "It was probably a year ago, and it appeared that Ms. Woods was not involved in our case, so we kind of just dropped it."

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'There's a Risk That They're Not Objective'

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Source: NETFLIX JonBenét Ramsey died in 1996 from strangulation.

The DNA in JonBenét's case was originally sent to an outside lab, which revealed there was unidentified male DNA in her underwear. However, John noted that several items sent for DNA testing had never actually been tested, leaving potential holes in the investigation. "I don't think we suffered from misconduct," he said. "We did know that a number of items were sent in for testing and were not tested. We always kind of wondered why." Despite his belief that Missy did not personally disrupt the investigation, John admitted there could "possibly" be missteps within CBI's handling of the case. "There's a risk that they're not objective," he said of the police.

Source: NETFLIX Police found male DNA on JonBenét Ramsey's clothes.