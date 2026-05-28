TRUE CRIME NEWS John Ramsey Reveals Wife Patsy Defended Former Housekeeper in JonBenét Case: 'She Would Never Hurt Her' Source: MEGA;NETFLIX John Ramsey is still looking for answers 30 years after his daughter was murdered. Lesley Abravanel May 28 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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John Ramsey admitted his late wife, Patsy Ramsey, defended their former housekeeper, Linda Hoffman-Pugh, in the early stages of the investigation of the murder of their daughter, JonBenét Ramsey. In a new interview, John shared that while he did not know the housekeeper very well, Patsy did. He revealed that in the beginning of the 1996 investigation, Patsy explicitly told him, “if Linda was involved, she would never hurt JonBenét.” Hoffman-Pugh was employed as the family's housekeeper at the time of the 6-year-old's murder on Christmas Day in 1996. Due to her access to the home, authorities initially treated her as a person of interest before ultimately clearing her of any involvement.

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John and Pasty Ramsey Changed Their Tune on the Housekeeper

Source: NETFLIX JonBenét Ramsey's mother initially defended their housekeeper amid accusations she could have been involved in the child's murder.

The relationship between the Ramseys and Hoffman-Pugh later soured. In 2000, John and Patsy published their book, The Death of Innocence, in which they noted Patsy had given the police the housekeeper's name as someone who might be acting strangely. Hoffman-Pugh subsequently filed a $50 million libel lawsuit against the couple, which was later dismissed. Hoffman-Pugh’s lawyer at the time stated that the book published “deliberate false statements made by the Ramseys against our client … making her look as if she may have been involved.” John’s comments to In Touch Weekly came directly after Hoffman-Pugh passed away at the age of 82 on May 2, 2026. Investigators focused on her because she asked Patsy for a $2,500 loan just days before the murder to avoid eviction by her sister.

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JonBenét's Murder Remains Unsolved

Source: MEGA JonBenét Ramey's parents later claimed in their book that the housekeeper was acting strangely.

To date, the 1996 murder of JonBenét remains an open and unsolved investigation with the Boulder Police Department. A major forensic push has been underway to re-examine the physical evidence from the basement crime scene. The Boulder Police Department and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are actively leveraging advanced DNA technology to analyze dozens of pieces of evidence. This effort involves a mix of retesting historical artifacts and processing items from the 1996 crime scene that had never been forensically analyzed.

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Authorities Are Still Investigating

Source: NETFLIX Investigators are using new DNA technology to try and find JonBenét Ramsey's killer.

The defense team and the Ramsey family have pushed aggressively for specialized DNA testing on the knots of the garrote used to strangle JonBenét. Experts believe the person who tied the sophisticated knots likely left touch DNA. Boulder Police Chief Stephen Redfearn confirmed investigators are continuously evaluating how evolving DNA techniques can generate new leads.

Source: NETFLIX JonBenét Ramsey was 6 years old when she was found dead in the family basement.