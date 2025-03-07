JonBenét Ramsey Murder Suspect's Ex-Girlfriend Makes Explosive Claims About the 6-Year-Old's Potential Killer in New Book
Jacqueline Dilson, the former girlfriend of JonBenét Ramsey's main murder suspect, Robert "Chris" Wolf, has come forward with shocking allegations regarding her ex-partner's potential involvement in the crime.
The ex-girlfriend recalled a crucial event on Christmas Day in 1997 when the suspect mysteriously vanished from their home in Colorado for a few hours, leading to her thinking he could be involved somehow.
Despite Wolf's claims of attending a work party, Dilson found his behavior upon his return unsettling.
Wolf, who has always maintained his innocence, was one of the two suspects detained by the police in connection with the case. However, his ex-girlfriend's revelations and accusations against him have reignited interest in his possible role in the unsolved mystery that shook the nation.
Dilson believes investigators may have overlooked key evidence against the murder suspect due to their initial focus on the 6-year-old's parents, John and Pasty Ramsey.
Jacqueline's decision to speak out against Chris stems from her observations of his erratic behavior and disturbing statements following the tragic events of Boxing Day in 1996.
Chris' aggressive reaction to questioning, as well as his ominous remarks about the Ramseys and JonBenét's death, raised red flags for Jacqueline. She went as far as providing authorities with potential evidence, including DNA samples from Chris' clothes and handwriting for comparison with the ransom note found at the crime scene.
Despite previous investigations clearing Chris of any involvement, Jacqueline remains adamant about his possible guilt, prompting her to pen a book documenting her experiences and suspicions.
In her book, The Unheard Call, Chris is depicted as a radical with anti-capitalist beliefs, holding a deep-seated grudge against JonBenét's father for his associations with arms production.
The ex-girlfriend claims that Chris' motive for the crime was driven by a desire for revenge against John's perceived role in global conflicts that resulted in civilian casualties.
Jacqueline and Chris met in the spring of 1994, but over the next two years, their relationship became littered with fights and what she called "unpredictable behavior."
The couple was living together in December 1996, but Jacqueline said she wanted to kick her boyfriend out because he was getting "kind of scary" and claimed he was prone to violent mood swings.
She also claims she grew suspicious when her boyfriend started borrowing her truck, disappearing for hours at a time. The tension between the two peaked on Christmas Day when Jacqueline's grown son gave Chris a T-shirt with the words "Santa Barbara" on it.
Chris allegedly became annoyed and asked if it was from a tennis club, a sign of capitalist elitism, according to him.
The ransom note found near JonBenét's body was signed "S.B.T.C."