JonBenét Ramsey's Father Upset With 'Lazy' Detectives For Ignoring Alleged Parallels Between Daughter's Murder And Dance School Rape Case

John Ramsey isn't happy with cops for allegedly refusing to fully investigate the alleged link between his daughter's brutal '90s slaying and a child rape case that happened nearby only nine months later.

6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was killed in Boulder, Colorado, and discovered in her home the day after Christmas in 1996. Despite police efforts, there have been few suspects and no arrests made in connection with the shocking murder in over two decades.