JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is 'Confident' New DNA Advances Will 'Yield Results' In Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case

John Ramsey has blamed the Boulder, Colo., police department for years for not being thorough enough in their investigation into daughter JonBenét's brutal slaying.

The 6-year-old pageant queen was found strangled to death in her parents' basement on December 26, 1996. Since then, there have been zero arrests in connection with her murder and the cold case has gone down in history as one of the most widely recognized unsolved murders in the country.

Now, in light of incredible new DNA technology advances, the grieving father still has some hope the case may one day officially be put to rest.