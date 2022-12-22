JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is 'Confident' New DNA Advances Will 'Yield Results' In Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case
John Ramsey has blamed the Boulder, Colo., police department for years for not being thorough enough in their investigation into daughter JonBenét's brutal slaying.
The 6-year-old pageant queen was found strangled to death in her parents' basement on December 26, 1996. Since then, there have been zero arrests in connection with her murder and the cold case has gone down in history as one of the most widely recognized unsolved murders in the country.
Now, in light of incredible new DNA technology advances, the grieving father still has some hope the case may one day officially be put to rest.
Back in November, authorities confirmed they would be in contact with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team in order to look into the late 6-year-old's tragic death, years after the DNA of an unidentified man was discovered on JonBenét's clothing.
"I'm pretty confident that's going to yield some results," John shared in a recent interview. "But we don't know until we try. We know there's more that can be done."
However, for John, nothing about the case has been smooth sailing since day one — particularly since the cops initially set their sights on him and his wife, Patsy Ramsey, in the late '90s.
"They made their decision on who was guilty on day one ... well before they even got crime scene evidence," he added. "And I think they just said, 'Well, it's always the parents.' That was the whole strategy to solve the case. It wasn't to look at it openly."
"I just want him identified," he continued. "I've gone past the stage of 'just put me in the room with him and we won't need a trial' to 'how do I forgive somebody like this?' as the Bible says we must do."
Added John, "I wrestled with that for several years. But I want to know why. Why did he do this?"