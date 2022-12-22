OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > JonBenet Ramsey
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

JonBenét Ramsey's Father Is 'Confident' New DNA Advances Will 'Yield Results' In Daughter's Unsolved Murder Case

jonbenet ramsey father upset police ignored possible murder linkpp
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 21 2022, Published 11:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

John Ramsey has blamed the Boulder, Colo., police department for years for not being thorough enough in their investigation into daughter JonBenét's brutal slaying.

The 6-year-old pageant queen was found strangled to death in her parents' basement on December 26, 1996. Since then, there have been zero arrests in connection with her murder and the cold case has gone down in history as one of the most widely recognized unsolved murders in the country.

Now, in light of incredible new DNA technology advances, the grieving father still has some hope the case may one day officially be put to rest.

Article continues below advertisement
jonbenet ramsey
Source: mega

Back in November, authorities confirmed they would be in contact with the Colorado Cold Case Review Team in order to look into the late 6-year-old's tragic death, years after the DNA of an unidentified man was discovered on JonBenét's clothing.

"I'm pretty confident that's going to yield some results," John shared in a recent interview. "But we don't know until we try. We know there's more that can be done."

JOHN RAMSEY CLAIMS RANSOM NOTE PROVES KILLER TARGETED JONBENÉT TO HURT HIM AFTER WEEKS OF SURVEILLANCE

Article continues below advertisement

However, for John, nothing about the case has been smooth sailing since day one — particularly since the cops initially set their sights on him and his wife, Patsy Ramsey, in the late '90s.

"They made their decision on who was guilty on day one ... well before they even got crime scene evidence," he added. "And I think they just said, 'Well, it's always the parents.' That was the whole strategy to solve the case. It wasn't to look at it openly."

onbenet grave
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

"I just want him identified," he continued. "I've gone past the stage of 'just put me in the room with him and we won't need a trial' to 'how do I forgive somebody like this?' as the Bible says we must do."

JONBENÉT RAMSEY'S FATHER UPSET WITH 'LAZY' DETECTIVES FOR IGNORING ALLEGED PARALLELS BETWEEN DAUGHTER'S MURDER AND DANCE SCHOOL RAPE CASE

Added John, "I wrestled with that for several years. But I want to know why. Why did he do this?"

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

John spoke with People on his optimism that new DNA testing will solve his daughter's murder.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.