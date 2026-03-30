Joseph Duggar's Jail Call Exposed: Disgraced TLC Star Ignores Discussing His Kids While Talking to Wife Kendra Following Shocking Arrest
March 30 2026, Published 7:00 p.m. ET
Joseph Duggar's concern wasn't for his children in his first jail phone call to his wife, Kendra Duggar, following their subsequent arrests.
The couple, who married in 2017, face four misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment as well as four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Joseph and Kendra Duggar Were Taken Into Custody Earlier This Month
Kendra was taken into custody on March 20 by Tontitown Police. She was released just 90 minutes after being booked into the Washington County Detention Facility.
Joseph is facing the same eight misdemeanor counts as his wife in Arkansas, but had been taken into custody two days prior on separate charges stemming from a case in Florida. The 19 Kids and Counting star has been accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation.
Joseph Duggar Didn't Ask About His Kids During Jail Phone Call
During the nearly 5-minute call, which happened the evening of Kendra's release, the TLC alum declined to ask about his four children and their well-being.
Instead, Joseph began the conversation by reminding his wife that they "can't talk about a lot" on the secure line, before asking her if she was able to get a hold of the Duggar family lawyer, Travis Story.
- 'Heartbroken' Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Finally Speak Out After Son Joseph Is Released From Jail With Child Molestation Charges
- Kendra Duggar Living in 'Private' Residence With Kids After Custody Release
- Joseph Duggar Tells Wife Kendra He's Stuck in Solitary Confinement and Is Struggling to Sleep in Prison Phone Call
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Joseph Duggar Asked About Kendra Duggar's Legal Representation Instead
"I've been talking to Travis. I've got him as my attorney now," she said of the legal professional, who previously represented Joseph's brother Josh Duggar in his 2021 federal trial.
Joseph replied by saying, "I wasn't sure who we settled with, but this guy's good."
The mom-of-four informed her husband that they would not be sharing legal representation as they head to trial.
"Well it's not for you, it's only for me," she told him, adding she was told she needed someone "for the case we've got going with the kids and stuff."
Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Are 'Heartbroken' Over Recent Arrests
Joseph updated his wife on his own prison stay, where he spent 23 hours in a "small" cell after being placed in solitary confinement.
"It's a pretty small area, but I've been able to read a lot actually and resting some, but I'm not sleeping great through the night," he explained. "It's great to hear your voice."
The Counting On alum was later released on March 30 after spending nine days in jail, per the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
A rep for Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, told a news outlet that they were "heartbroken" over the entire situation.
"Right now, they are focused on loving their family and helping Kendra and her children during this difficult time," read the statement. "They are praying for the victim. They ask for privacy and appreciate the kind words and prayers offered by so many.”