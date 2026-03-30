Joseph Duggar's Jail Call Exposed: Disgraced TLC Star Ignores Discussing His Kids While Talking to Wife Kendra Following Shocking Arrest

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar's concern wasn't for his children in his first jail phone call to his wife, Kendra Duggar, following their subsequent arrests. The couple, who married in 2017, face four misdemeanor counts of false imprisonment as well as four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph and Kendra Duggar Were Taken Into Custody Earlier This Month

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Kendra Duggar's arrest came two days after her husband, Joseph Duggar, was taken into custody on March 18.

Kendra was taken into custody on March 20 by Tontitown Police. She was released just 90 minutes after being booked into the Washington County Detention Facility. Joseph is facing the same eight misdemeanor counts as his wife in Arkansas, but had been taken into custody two days prior on separate charges stemming from a case in Florida. The 19 Kids and Counting star has been accused of sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl during a 2020 beach vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

@newsoflife0 The full call between Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Duggar. Did you see that he kinda hesitated when Kendra talks about getting his phone released or it just me #fyp #duggarfamily #duggar #josephduggar #kendraduggar ♬ original sound - newsoflife Source: @newsoflife0/TikTok Joseph and Kendra Duggar's conversation was shared online.

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar Didn't Ask About His Kids During Jail Phone Call

Source: @littleduggarfamily/instagram Joseph Duggar and Kendra Duggar reportedly secretly welcomed a fourth child before their arrests.

During the nearly 5-minute call, which happened the evening of Kendra's release, the TLC alum declined to ask about his four children and their well-being. Instead, Joseph began the conversation by reminding his wife that they "can't talk about a lot" on the secure line, before asking her if she was able to get a hold of the Duggar family lawyer, Travis Story.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Joseph Duggar Asked About Kendra Duggar's Legal Representation Instead

Source: MEGA Joseph Duggar talked legal strategy in his first call to Kendra Duggar following her March 20 arrest.

"I've been talking to Travis. I've got him as my attorney now," she said of the legal professional, who previously represented Joseph's brother Josh Duggar in his 2021 federal trial. Joseph replied by saying, "I wasn't sure who we settled with, but this guy's good." The mom-of-four informed her husband that they would not be sharing legal representation as they head to trial. "Well it's not for you, it's only for me," she told him, adding she was told she needed someone "for the case we've got going with the kids and stuff."

Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Are 'Heartbroken' Over Recent Arrests

Source: TLC Joseph's parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, are reportedly 'heartbroken' over the recent arrests.